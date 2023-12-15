Home States Tamil Nadu

NIA court order set aside, UAPA accused granted bail in TN

The bench found fault with the NIA for moving the cancellation of the bail (in 2022) instead of filing an appeal against the bail order issued in 2018.

Published: 15th December 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2023 08:34 AM

Bail, Arrest

Image used for representational purposes only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding that there is no special ground for cancelling the bail granted to four individuals who are accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), a division bench of the Madras High Court set aside the NIA court order and directed for their release with stringent conditions.

The bench of Justices SS Sundar and Sunder Mohan passed the orders on the appeals filed by Mohamed Rifas alias Mohamed Rigbas, Liyakath Ali, Rizwan Mohammed, and Sajith Ahmed, seeking to set aside the order of the Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Bomb Blast Cases, and grant them bail.

The bench found fault with the NIA for moving the cancellation of the bail (in 2022) instead of filing an appeal against the bail order issued in 2018. The bench stated that the agency has not explained the reasons for the two years’ wait to file for the cancellation. “In this case, the grounds raised by the prosecution for bail cancellation do not warrant an order cancelling the bail,” the order read.

