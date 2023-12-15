Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry seeks to augment its share of water, wants linkage of two rivers within territory too

Minister K Lakshminarayanan outlined the existence of 25 bed dams along river courses and 56 surface water bodies linked directly to rivers, storing an average of 46 million cubic metre, annually.

Published: 15th December 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry's Minister of Public Works, K Lakshminarayanan. (Photo | Twitter, @vakillakshmi)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Government has reiterated the demand for interlinking Sankaraparani and South Pennaiyar rivers and also its connection to the proposed Godavari-Cauvery river link.
Puducherry's Minister of Public Works, K Lakshminarayanan, restated the demand during the 37th Annual General Meeting of the National Water Development Agency (NWDA) Society chaired by Union Minister for Jal Shakthi, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Underscoring the need to safeguard Puducherry's interests by ensuring an additional water quantum proportional to stakeholder states' shares in the project, he emphasised the significance of linking Varaha River (Sankaraparani River) and Ponnaiyar River within Puducherry.

He outlined the existence of 25 bed dams along river courses and 56 surface water bodies linked directly to rivers, storing an average of 46 million cubic metre (MCM), annually. This infrastructure benefits a command area of 27,212 hectares and a farming population of 2.5 lakhs. This request is in addition to the 7 Thousand Million Cubic feet Cauvery water allocation through the final award of the Cauvery Water Tribunal, he said.

The minister also urged NWDA to enhance the allocation to Puducherry to 75 MCM (2.75 TMC) through the Godavari-Cauvery river link proposal. Lakshminarayanan pointed out that the NWDA has recalibrated the transfer of water from Godavari to Cauvery, limiting it to around 4713 MCM (Modified) from the initial 7,000 MCM.

However, Puducherry, relying heavily on underground water sources for domestic and irrigation purposes, expressed apprehension over the allocated water share. Out of the revised quantum, Puducherry has been allotted a mere 62 MCM (2.2 TMC) for domestic and industrial use, neglecting irrigation requirements for agriculture, said Lakshminarayanan .

Highlighting the deteriorating quality of groundwater due to excessive extraction, Puducherry pleaded with the NWDA to reconsider the allotment, requesting a substantial increase to at least 75 MCM (2.75 TMC) for irrigation needs.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sankaraparani Godavari-Cauvery K Lakshminarayanan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp