Secure release of TN fishers: CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday wrote a letter to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking immediate steps to release of fishermen from Pudukkottai district who were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy on Wednesday night.

This comes amid the fishermen association of Jegathapattinam threatening to boycott the 2024 general election seeking a solution to the issue. According to sources, Naresh C (27), Anandbabu (25), Ajay R (24), Nandakumar M (28), Ajith S (26) and Kumar R (51) were arrested off the Kovilan Lighthouse, Kareinagar, and a boat belonging to Chinnaiyan K (26) was seized by the Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday.

In his letter to Jaishankar, Stalin said Wednesday’s arrest was the third such occurrence in one week. He urged the union minister to initiate diplomatic steps to secure the release of 45 Tamil fishermen and 138 fishing boats in the island nation’s custody.

“The repeated arrests jeopardises the livelihood of our fishermen and instils fear in their mind. The union government should take immediate action to safeguard livelihood of our fishermen.” Talking to reporters, Uthirapathy S, leader of the association, said, “We are tired of staging protests. Last week two boats were captured.”

Police commission meeting on DEC 21

Chennai: Owing to Cyclone Michaung, the fifth police commission meeting which was earlier slated for December 5 has been postponed to December 21. TN police has appealed to public to submit opinions on how to better the policing across state. People can write to Chairman, Fifth Police Commission, Police Training College, Ashok Nagar, Chennai - 600083, or fifthpolicecommisison@gmail.com. Opinions can also be submitted in person. For more information, contact 9498155777.

