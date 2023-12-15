Will promote ‘Made in Tamil Nadu’ aggressively, says minister TRB Rajaa

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The state government is actively working to promote 'Made In Tamil Nadu' brand, on the lines of ‘Made In India’ globally, minister for industries TRB Rajaa said on Thursday.

Speaking at Invfluence - a conclave of Investors organised by FICCI and The New Indian Express in Coimbatore, Rajaa said Tamil Nadu is the number-one state in the country in terms of industrial development. “Chief Minister M K Stalin is keen to listen to investors and resolve issues in order to make Tamil Nadu stand out in industrial development. He is giving much importance to industrial development as it generates employment opportunities,” the minister said.

TRB Rajaa

Speaking on industrial development, the minister said Coimbatore is a developing region and the government is focusing more on the region to take it further. “A SIPCOT complex will be established in Coimbatore district. You should also support the government’s initiatives for boosting economic growth by facilitating land acquisition. It is a big challenge to acquire land for industrial use in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts,” he added.

Listing the government’s initiatives, Rajaa said, “The government is working towards a $1 trillion economy. Also, we are focusing on the healthcare industry, increasing production of renewable energy by more than 50%.”

Highlighting the importance of developing technical textiles, he said the sector has market potential of up to 50 billion dollars in the next five years, and urged investors to move from the production of traditional textiles to technical textiles.

The minister handed over MoUs signed by 27 companies with the government. Speaking on the occasion, collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said the district administration is working to resolve issues through consultative meetings with industry representatives.

Pointing out TIDCO’s efforts, managing director Sandeep Nanduri appealed to investors to utilise the facilities offered by the corporation. In the conclave, GSK Velu, Chairman of FICCI, Tamil Nadu; J Vignesh Kumar, senior vice president of TNIE; V Thirugnanam, president of Codissia; KM Subramanian, president of TEA; G Thirumurugan, GM of District Industries Centre; R Arun, vice president of SIEMAand Prabhu Dhamodharan, convenor of Indian Texpreneurs Federation gave lecture.

Earlier, panel discussions were held on the key topics of MSME strategies, healthcare and sustainable energy with prominent experts in the field.

