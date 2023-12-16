36-year-old worker dies in cracker unit blast in TN

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 36-year-old man was killed in an explosion at a private firecracker manufacturing unit in Panayapatti village, Vembakottai on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as B Shanmugaraj of Kanidiyapuram. Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh for the bereaved family.

According to police, the explosion is believed to have taken place due to a friction allegedly caused due to the mixing of some chemicals with the explosives.

Upon alert, the fire and rescue service personnel rushed to spot and contained the fire. Police have registered a case against the owner of the unit, Jeyabal.

