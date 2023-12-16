CM Stalin launches free training programme for construction staff

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, through video conference, launched free training programmes for construction workers who are members of the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board. The training will be given at Tamil Nadu Academy of Construction (TAC) at Thaiyur in Kancheepuram district.

The state government has allocated Rs 5.86 crore for providing skill-upgrade training in construction-related works to 5,000 workers. At the same time, 4,000 workers will get a week-long skill upgrade training in masonry, welding, plumbing, wire bending, carpentry and the like.

They will be paid Rs 800 per day to compensate for loss of work and accommodation during the training period. On Friday, 50 workers started getting this training at TAC. Besides, 1,000 workers will get three months of skill development training at TAC and they will be provided with food and accommodation free of cost.

Meanwhile, the CM commenced the disbursal of loans to 100 women belonging to the BCs/MBCs/Denotified Communities under the New Swarnima Scheme through Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation Limited.

