Construction of jallikattu arena in TN's Alanganallur will be completed by December 30: Minister Velu

“In March, the chief minister inaugurated the construction work of the arena, which is being built on an area of 77,683 sq ft at an expense of Rs 64 crore.

TN Public Works Department Minister EV Velu (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Nearly 97% of the construction works of the jallikattu arena in Alanganallur will be completed ahead of December 30 and it will be inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin, Minister for Public Works EV Velu said on Friday.

The minister, who inspected the arena along with additional chief secretary (highways) Pradeep Yadhav, north MLA K Thalapathi and highways chief engineer Chandrasekaran, added the state government had decided to construct a permanent jallikattu arena in Alanganallur under rule 110, in respect of Tamil people’s feelings and culture.

“In March, the chief minister inaugurated the construction work of the arena, which is being built on an area of 77,683 sq ft at an expense of Rs 64 crore. Under the supervision of PWD chief engineers, the works have been done elegantly and the arena can accommodate a total of 50,000 people at a time,” Velu said.

The minister further stated that a grand arch and an overhead water tank with a capacity of 50,000 litres were also set up. “Separate restrooms have been constructed for tamers, bulls, owners of bulls, and journalists, along with other facilities including medical clinics, museum, cloakrooms, and temporary departmental stores,” he said.

