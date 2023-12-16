Governor Ravi flags off special train for Kashi Tamil Sangamam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first contingent of 216 delegates from Chennai left for Kashi Tamil Sangamam Phase II in a special train on Friday. The maiden journey of the delegates was flagged off by Governor RN Ravi from Chennai Central railway station. The event is scheduled to be held in Varanasi from December 17 to 30.

The delegates were accorded a grand reception at the railway station and were welcomed by help-desk personnel. They boarded the Kashi Tamil Sangamam special train that left for Varanasi at 10.45 am. The 216 delegates boarded in three coaches earmarked for Kashi Tamil Sangamam delegates, while other coaches were open for the general public. The second service will commence from Kanniyakumari on December 16.

