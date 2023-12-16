Man hacks wife in tiff, kills stranger, dies in road crash in TN

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A man who was on the run after hacking three people, including his wife, on Friday died after his car collided head-on with a truck on the Thanjavur-Tiruchy highway, sources said. Of the three the man assaulted, a private dairy shop owner succumbed to injuries at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

According to sources, T Sundar Ganesh (42) of Victoria Nagar in Nanjikkottai road was a gold appraiser in a private bank before he resigned two years ago. On Friday he entered into a quarrel with his wife Nithya (39), who was a manager at a nationalised bank, over disposal of a house they bought recently. Suddenly, Ganesh hacked Nithya with a machete and sped away in his car.

Later Ganesh visited a private dairy shop at Yagappa Nagar main road, run by M Gopinath (32) of Keezhathiruppoonthurthi, and assaulted him. He also hacked M Thamaraiselvan (34) of Keezhathirupponthurthi who was employed in the shop. Even as both lay grievously injured, Ganesh sped away. Meanwhile, the Tamil University police headed to Victoria Nagar and sent Nithya to a private hospital. The Thanjavur South police separately sent Gopinath and Thamaraiselvan to TMCH.

Even as police alerted check posts across the district about Ganesh, the latter drove his car against traffic on the Thanjavur-Tiruchy main road and collided head-on with a truck near Muthandipatti. In the impact, Ganesh died on the spot, sources added. Meanwhile, Gopinath died at TMCH without responding to treatment.

