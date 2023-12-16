Mini-hydro plants: TN has 123,  Karnataka 4,500

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to increase Tamil Nadu’s renewable energy output, experts have suggested that the state turn its attention to small hydroelectric plants. According to recent data from the union government, Karnataka has 4,500 small hydroelectric plants, while Tamil Nadu has only 123. Experts said Tangedco should prioritise small hydroelectric projects below 20 megawatts.

According to official source, Tamil Nadu has a hydropower capacity of 2,321.90 MW but the focus has never been on small power projects. In contrast, Karnataka is actively initiating small projects in the Cauvery and Krishna basins. Small hydropower stations can be set up at reservoirs like Mettur, Bhavani Sagar and Vaigai harnessing power from runoff water. Hydroelectric power costs less than a rupee when compared with thermal power and wind energy. A Tangedco official suggests storing water in specific reservoir areas during the monsoon to facilitate cost-effective power generation.

E. Natarajan, state general secretary of Bharathiya Electricity Engineers Association, told TNIE, “Harnessing renewable energy is vital to achieve zero-carbon goal by 2030. Tamil Nadu plays a major role in wind energy generation across the country, and increasing the number of hydropower stations will significantly help the utility economically while avoiding pollution.”

Former TNERC member S Nagalsamy said, “With the Western Ghats, Karnataka has more hydropower plants and generates more power. But in Tamil Nadu, the possibilities of water storage are limited. However, we can utilise the existing water sources and build small hydropower plants.”

In the past, Tangedco was planning to sign an MoU with Karnataka to procure hydropower. “Due to technical reasons, the plan was dropped. With the increasing power demand, Tangedco can try again,” he added.

A senior official from Tangedco said, “Now, the power utility is setting up a pumped storage hydroelectric project with a combined capacity of 500 MW at Kundah in the Nilgiris district at a cost of Rs 2,444.48 crore. We have completed 50% of the work and spent nearly Rs 1,000 crore on this project. We expect this plant can be commissioned before 2025. Besides, the work for a hydroelectric plant with a generation capacity of 20 MW is under way at the cost of Rs 338.79 crore. After the completion of these projects, we will be able to initiate new projects.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: In a bid to increase Tamil Nadu’s renewable energy output, experts have suggested that the state turn its attention to small hydroelectric plants. According to recent data from the union government, Karnataka has 4,500 small hydroelectric plants, while Tamil Nadu has only 123. Experts said Tangedco should prioritise small hydroelectric projects below 20 megawatts. According to official source, Tamil Nadu has a hydropower capacity of 2,321.90 MW but the focus has never been on small power projects. In contrast, Karnataka is actively initiating small projects in the Cauvery and Krishna basins. Small hydropower stations can be set up at reservoirs like Mettur, Bhavani Sagar and Vaigai harnessing power from runoff water. Hydroelectric power costs less than a rupee when compared with thermal power and wind energy. A Tangedco official suggests storing water in specific reservoir areas during the monsoon to facilitate cost-effective power generation. E. Natarajan, state general secretary of Bharathiya Electricity Engineers Association, told TNIE, “Harnessing renewable energy is vital to achieve zero-carbon goal by 2030. Tamil Nadu plays a major role in wind energy generation across the country, and increasing the number of hydropower stations will significantly help the utility economically while avoiding pollution.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Former TNERC member S Nagalsamy said, “With the Western Ghats, Karnataka has more hydropower plants and generates more power. But in Tamil Nadu, the possibilities of water storage are limited. However, we can utilise the existing water sources and build small hydropower plants.” In the past, Tangedco was planning to sign an MoU with Karnataka to procure hydropower. “Due to technical reasons, the plan was dropped. With the increasing power demand, Tangedco can try again,” he added. A senior official from Tangedco said, “Now, the power utility is setting up a pumped storage hydroelectric project with a combined capacity of 500 MW at Kundah in the Nilgiris district at a cost of Rs 2,444.48 crore. We have completed 50% of the work and spent nearly Rs 1,000 crore on this project. We expect this plant can be commissioned before 2025. Besides, the work for a hydroelectric plant with a generation capacity of 20 MW is under way at the cost of Rs 338.79 crore. After the completion of these projects, we will be able to initiate new projects.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp