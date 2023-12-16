No doctor in primary health centre in TN tribal village, woman delivers baby in field
When we learnt that it would take at least 45 minutes for the van to reach, we decided to take her in a car to Thumbal PHC. However, we had to stop by a field midway, where she delivered the baby.
DHARMAPURI: A 25-year-old woman delivered a baby in a field on the outskirts of Velanur, a tribal village in Sitling, while she was being taken to a hospital in Salem as no doctor was available in the nearby PHC. A social media post about the incident went viral on Thursday.
Sources said, G Rajakumari (25) from Neyyamalai was allegedly turned away by the village health nurse, citing there was no doctor in the PHC. Her husband P Govindhan told TNIE, “We went to the PHC as she complained of pain. The nurse said doctors were not available and offered to call a 108 ambulance.
When we learnt that it would take at least 45 minutes for the van to reach, we decided to take her in a car to Thumbal PHC. However, we had to stop by a field midway, where she delivered the baby. We then headed to Thumbal PHC, where the doctors confirmed the mother and baby were in good health.”
S Moorthi of Sitling said, “The PHC not only lacks a doctor but most of the time staff nurses are also unavailable.” Harul health officials said the deputed doctor had taken a sick leave on Thursday. Deputy director of health services Dr Jeyanthi said, “It is unclear why the patient was referred to a PHC in Salem. We will look into the matter.”