Home States Tamil Nadu

No doctor in primary health centre in TN tribal village, woman delivers baby in field

When we learnt that it would take at least 45 minutes for the van to reach, we decided to take her in a car to Thumbal PHC. However, we had to stop by a field midway, where she delivered the baby.

Published: 16th December 2023 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

When we learnt that it would take at least 45 minutes for the van to reach, we decided to take her in a car to Thumbal PHC. However, we had to stop by a field midway, where she delivered the baby.

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A 25-year-old woman delivered a baby in a field on the outskirts of Velanur, a tribal village in Sitling, while she was being taken to a hospital in Salem as no doctor was available in the nearby PHC. A social media post about the incident went viral on Thursday.

Sources said, G Rajakumari (25) from Neyyamalai was allegedly turned away by the village health nurse, citing there was no doctor in the PHC. Her husband P Govindhan told TNIE, “We went to the PHC as she complained of pain. The nurse said doctors were not available and offered to call a 108 ambulance.

When we learnt that it would take at least 45 minutes for the van to reach, we decided to take her in a car to Thumbal PHC. However, we had to stop by a field midway, where she delivered the baby. We then headed to Thumbal PHC, where the doctors confirmed the mother and baby were in good health.”

S Moorthi of Sitling said, “The PHC not only lacks a doctor but most of the time staff nurses are also unavailable.” Harul health officials said the deputed doctor had taken a sick leave on Thursday. Deputy director of health services Dr Jeyanthi said, “It is unclear why the patient was referred to a PHC in Salem. We will look into the matter.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tribal village Baby delivery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp