No doctor in primary health centre in TN tribal village, woman delivers baby in field

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A 25-year-old woman delivered a baby in a field on the outskirts of Velanur, a tribal village in Sitling, while she was being taken to a hospital in Salem as no doctor was available in the nearby PHC. A social media post about the incident went viral on Thursday.

Sources said, G Rajakumari (25) from Neyyamalai was allegedly turned away by the village health nurse, citing there was no doctor in the PHC. Her husband P Govindhan told TNIE, “We went to the PHC as she complained of pain. The nurse said doctors were not available and offered to call a 108 ambulance.

When we learnt that it would take at least 45 minutes for the van to reach, we decided to take her in a car to Thumbal PHC. However, we had to stop by a field midway, where she delivered the baby. We then headed to Thumbal PHC, where the doctors confirmed the mother and baby were in good health.”

S Moorthi of Sitling said, “The PHC not only lacks a doctor but most of the time staff nurses are also unavailable.” Harul health officials said the deputed doctor had taken a sick leave on Thursday. Deputy director of health services Dr Jeyanthi said, “It is unclear why the patient was referred to a PHC in Salem. We will look into the matter.”

