No plan to instal statue in front of Modern Theatres memorial arch: TN Highways Minister E V Velu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State Highways Minister E V Velu on Friday clarified there is no plan to install statue or initiate development projects in front of the memorial arch of Modern Theatres Studio in Salem. According to an official statement, the land on which the arch, located along the Salem-Yercaud highway, belongs to the state highways department.

The memorial arch of Modern Theatres

Studio in Salem | Express

He said a section of media reported the government is planning to acquire the land in front of the arch in Salem to erect a statue of late DMK supremo M Karunanidhi. The oldest studio, originally spanning 8.9 acres, has now been converted into plots and is being utilised for various commercial purposes.

Velu explained the entrance of the arch, situated on survey number 8 in Kannankurichi village is within the proposed widening area of the highway. “A land survey was conducted on December 2 to establish boundaries for the road. Highways and revenue records confirmed the memorial arch is situated on the land belonging to the state highways department,” said Velu.

Speaking to TNIE, R Vijayavarman, who claims to own the land, said, “The land where Modern Theatres Studio Memorial Arch is located belongs to us. The state highways department is currently putting claim on the 1,345 square feet of land. I have filed a case against this in the Madras High Court.”

Meanwhile, Salem Collector S Karmegam said, “The documents show the land belongs to the state highways department. This was also confirmed during the measurement process. In frustration, he has been making false accusations.”

(With inputs from Salem)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: State Highways Minister E V Velu on Friday clarified there is no plan to install statue or initiate development projects in front of the memorial arch of Modern Theatres Studio in Salem. According to an official statement, the land on which the arch, located along the Salem-Yercaud highway, belongs to the state highways department. The memorial arch of Modern Theatres Studio in Salem | ExpressHe said a section of media reported the government is planning to acquire the land in front of the arch in Salem to erect a statue of late DMK supremo M Karunanidhi. The oldest studio, originally spanning 8.9 acres, has now been converted into plots and is being utilised for various commercial purposes. Velu explained the entrance of the arch, situated on survey number 8 in Kannankurichi village is within the proposed widening area of the highway. “A land survey was conducted on December 2 to establish boundaries for the road. Highways and revenue records confirmed the memorial arch is situated on the land belonging to the state highways department,” said Velu.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to TNIE, R Vijayavarman, who claims to own the land, said, “The land where Modern Theatres Studio Memorial Arch is located belongs to us. The state highways department is currently putting claim on the 1,345 square feet of land. I have filed a case against this in the Madras High Court.” Meanwhile, Salem Collector S Karmegam said, “The documents show the land belongs to the state highways department. This was also confirmed during the measurement process. In frustration, he has been making false accusations.” (With inputs from Salem) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp