No safety gear, 5,000 sanitary workers in TN's Coimbatore at risk

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Over 5,000 sanitary labourers across Coimbatore City are forced to work without proper safety gear, as the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) did not provide them with with safety equipment. Currently, sanitary workers are cleaning drains barefoot and removing garbage without wearing gloves. “Not just the protective gear, the civic body doesn’t necessary cleaning equipment for us,” said a sanitary worker on the condition of anonymity.

The Tamil Nadu Annal Ambedkar Sanitary Workers Welfare Association’s general secretary Tamil Nadu Selvam told TNIE, that the labourers were last given gloves, masks and shoes in September 2022. Since the Chief Minister is visiting the city on Monday, officials will provide some workers with safety gear just for a photo session,” added Selvam.

Many sanitary workers and a few councillors complained about CCMC’s negligence in providing safety gear to the workers. Speaking to TNIE, city health officer (in-charge) Dr Vasanth Diwakar said, “All safety gear stocks have arrived and have been kept at the respective zonal offices. We placed the order only during September-October. The delay was due to a couple of reasons.

The previous CHO had a heart attack and went on leave. Due to this, the file regarding the safety gear got stuck somewhere. Only after he returned, the work resumed. Also, the CCMC Commissioner was changed. The new commissioner wanted to see the samples and check the quality before placing the orders. We will distribute them to the sanitary workers next week.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

COIMBATORE: Over 5,000 sanitary labourers across Coimbatore City are forced to work without proper safety gear, as the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) did not provide them with with safety equipment. Currently, sanitary workers are cleaning drains barefoot and removing garbage without wearing gloves. “Not just the protective gear, the civic body doesn’t necessary cleaning equipment for us,” said a sanitary worker on the condition of anonymity. The Tamil Nadu Annal Ambedkar Sanitary Workers Welfare Association’s general secretary Tamil Nadu Selvam told TNIE, that the labourers were last given gloves, masks and shoes in September 2022. Since the Chief Minister is visiting the city on Monday, officials will provide some workers with safety gear just for a photo session,” added Selvam. Many sanitary workers and a few councillors complained about CCMC’s negligence in providing safety gear to the workers. Speaking to TNIE, city health officer (in-charge) Dr Vasanth Diwakar said, “All safety gear stocks have arrived and have been kept at the respective zonal offices. We placed the order only during September-October. The delay was due to a couple of reasons.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The previous CHO had a heart attack and went on leave. Due to this, the file regarding the safety gear got stuck somewhere. Only after he returned, the work resumed. Also, the CCMC Commissioner was changed. The new commissioner wanted to see the samples and check the quality before placing the orders. We will distribute them to the sanitary workers next week.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp