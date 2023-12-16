Railway over bridge completed after 11 years’ delay in Tiruppur city in TN

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Motorists no longer have to wait at the railway gate or take a 5-km detour to reach the other side of the city as their decade-long wait for a railway over the bridge ended on Friday with the minister of public works and highways departments EV Velu inaugurating a 5.24-km long structure.

The project was commenced in 2012 to help motorists mainly from Palayakadu, Mannarai, and Uthukuli Roads reach Golden Nagar, Vavipalayam and New Bus stand with a cost of Rs 48.25 crore. However, due to land acquisition and other technical issues, the project moved at a snail’s pace and was completed only in 2023, said sources.

Speaking to TNIE, Maruthupandi, a motorist said, “This is the second railway overbridge in Tiruppur city and will help motorists to save time in morning and evening hours as we had to wait in front of the railway gates to train to pass or travel extra 5 km to use the other over bridge near Tiruppur Railway station. Besides, vehicles waiting in front of the railway gate caused traffic snarls along Uthukuli Road. So, the bridge is a much-needed relief after a long period.”

Another motorist K Jothi said, “The bridge took around 11 years to complete and this huge delay in the execution was a complete disappointment for motorists for several years. Though social activists submitted several petitions and representations, nothing happened.

Finally, the project was completed only in 2023. Even so, it could have been extended to cover the Noyyal River, so that people from Kangeyam Road, Dharapuram Road and other locations in Tiruppur city could use the bridge to reach Palayagadu easily.”

A top official from the State Highway Department said, “We are not blaming anyone for the delay. The proposal for the project was sent to the state highway department in the 2000s. A feasibility report was submitted in 2006 and a Government Order (G.O 272) was passed in 2007.

However, due to technical issues, the project got delayed. In 2012, the project received government approval and a fund amounting to Rs 48.26 crore was allocated in two instalments to two contractors.

However, the land acquisition delayed the project as some of the land owners filed civil suits. The landing site on Golden Nagar (Vavipalayam) was filled with a solid rock bed for several metres which made drilling tough. Later, after several obstacles, the bridge project was completed in October 2023.”

