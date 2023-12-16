Several TN dists may get heavy rain for 2 days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The regional meteorological centre has issued an orange alert for Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai and Sivaganga districts for possible heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in the four districts on Saturday. Heavy rain is also likely to occur at one or two places in the eight districts of Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai and Virudhunagar and in Karaikal region in the union territory of Puducherry.

According to the forecast, heavy to very heavy rain is also likely to occur in one or two places in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Karaikal on Sunday. A few places in Villupuram, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Karur, Theni, and Dindigul districts may get heavy rain on Sunday.

Many places in south Tamil Nadu and a few places in north TN, Puducherry and Karaikal may see light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places on Sunday. Meanwhile, private weather bloggers have warned that there is a high chance of parts of south TN, particularly Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts getting heavy to very heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday.

Chennai skies likely to be partly cloudy

Residents in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu may not have to worry as only light rain is likely, the bloggers said.

Sky is likely to be partly cloudy in Chennai with possibility of light/moderate rain in some areas. Maximum temperature is likely to be 28°C to 29°C and minimum temperature is likely to be around 23°C. Meanwhile, parts of Chennai city received mild showers on Friday with Meenambakkam area registering 1 cm of rainfall and Nungambakkam registering 0.9 cm.

