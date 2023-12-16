TN government trying to ensure social justice in start-up ecosystem, says Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government is trying to ensure the philosophy of equitable access and social justice even in start-up and innovation ecosystem, Minister for Information Technology & Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said. He was speaking on the topic ‘Expectations from Start-ups and Innovation’ at the international conference on start-ups and innovations organised by IIT-Madras. IIT-M’s Centre for Research on Startups and Risk Financing (CREST) hosted the international confluence conference on startups and innovation from December 13 to 15.

“We have decent track record in the area due to the century-long history of focus on education and creation of the kind of human talent and human capital that is capable of benefiting from the waves of new technology and opening up of global markets.

As a government, we try our best to ensure that our philosophy of equitable access and social justice is implemented even in the start-up and innovation ecosystem. We have targeted funds for SC/ST entrepreneurs and women and all our training programmes are also geared to those parts of the community that do not get access to equal education opportunities,” Thiaga Rajan said.

The conference brought together an array of experts, researchers, practitioners and policymakers from across the world, a press release said. CREST had earlier developed India’s first information platform on incubators and accelerators in partnership with YNOS, an IIT Madras-incubated start-up.

