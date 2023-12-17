31 volunteer for Sani Peyarchi annadanam, figure lower than previous years, say officials

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: A total of 31 individuals have registered with the food safety department for providing annadanam for devotees visiting Dharbaranyeswarar temple during Sani Peyarchi festival.

The figure, however, is lesser compared to previous years, officials said, adding that those found providing annadanam from Monday without registration would be penalised.

Following a special camp on December 4, a similar one for registering for annadanam service was held near Dharbaranyeswarar temple on Friday. A total of 22 individuals registered on Friday. With the nine registrations during the camp on December 4, the total number stands at 31. During the last Sani Peyarchi, which was in 2020 when the world was under the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic, only seven had registered for annadanam. However, during the event in 2017, over a hundred registered. The current registration figure is hence far lesser, officials pointed out.

"We gave ample time and made announcements. Only 31 have registered. From Monday onwards we will penalise those who are providing annadanam without registration," said M Ravichandran, a food safety officer from Puducherry.

The food safety department has been urging individuals to apply for temporary registration carrying a validity of one year for providing annadanam so that the quality of food served to devotees can be monitored. Over 25 lakh devotees are expected to turn up for the event till January. The registered individuals have been allowed to set up stalls in Thirunallar to serve annadanam. With no dedicated food safety officer for Karaikal, officials said that they will hence not be able to entertain 'on-spot registrations' for providing annadanam as they would rather be involved in checking the quality of food during the festival.

The officials hence plan to impose a fine of Rs 10,000 for those involved in annadanam without registration. Meanwhile, apart from annadanam registration, a total of 53 traders applied for registration and trade licences in the two camps, officials said.

