Addressing citizens’ issue personal duty of officers: Madras HC 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has warned that it would not remain a mute spectator to the failure of government officials to respond to the pleas of citizens and if any representation by the people is kept pending without any reason, the official concerned will be personally held responsible.

“The attitude of officials shows that they are for only those with money and muscle power,” said Justice P Velmurugan while disposing of a petition seeking orders to the revenue department to issue a patta to the petitioner from a village in Perambalur district.

Referring to commoners knocking on the doors of courts even for simple requests such as issuance of a patta, he said, “Government officials are not giving proper response to ordinary citizens, who approach them, even for simple relief like change of patta, issuance of patta, land survey, resurvey and fixing of land boundaries.”

The judge said, “It clearly shows that officials are only for people who have either muscle power or money power and not for the ordinary public.”

Sometimes officials do not comply with the orders of the court within the stipulated time for reasons best known to them, the judge said. Officials are not paying attention to the directions of the court. They neither follow the instructions/circular issued by the government nor the directions of the court, he said.

Copy of court order to be sent to all govt officials

“This court will not simply watch their inactions as a mute spectator,” the judge warned. He directed the Registrar General of the High Court to send a copy of the order to the Chief Secretary for circulation to all government officials.

The order was passed on a petition filed by Ponnusamy and Shanthi seeking orders to the Perambalur district collector and Veppanthattai tahsildar to issue patta by considering the application submitted on August 29, 2023, in Veppanthattai village. The judge directed the officials to consider the application by law.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has warned that it would not remain a mute spectator to the failure of government officials to respond to the pleas of citizens and if any representation by the people is kept pending without any reason, the official concerned will be personally held responsible. “The attitude of officials shows that they are for only those with money and muscle power,” said Justice P Velmurugan while disposing of a petition seeking orders to the revenue department to issue a patta to the petitioner from a village in Perambalur district. Referring to commoners knocking on the doors of courts even for simple requests such as issuance of a patta, he said, “Government officials are not giving proper response to ordinary citizens, who approach them, even for simple relief like change of patta, issuance of patta, land survey, resurvey and fixing of land boundaries.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The judge said, “It clearly shows that officials are only for people who have either muscle power or money power and not for the ordinary public.” Sometimes officials do not comply with the orders of the court within the stipulated time for reasons best known to them, the judge said. Officials are not paying attention to the directions of the court. They neither follow the instructions/circular issued by the government nor the directions of the court, he said. Copy of court order to be sent to all govt officials “This court will not simply watch their inactions as a mute spectator,” the judge warned. He directed the Registrar General of the High Court to send a copy of the order to the Chief Secretary for circulation to all government officials. The order was passed on a petition filed by Ponnusamy and Shanthi seeking orders to the Perambalur district collector and Veppanthattai tahsildar to issue patta by considering the application submitted on August 29, 2023, in Veppanthattai village. The judge directed the officials to consider the application by law. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp