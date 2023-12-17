Campaign against cultural unity betrays hatred for all things Indian, says Rajnath Singh 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said a concerted campaign is on to challenge the foundational aspects of Bharat’s cultural and spiritual unity and “this misguided interrogation of India’s national and cultural identity is historically inaccurate.”

Speaking at the Thirumurai Thiruvizha celebration held in Chennai on Saturday, Singh said, “Certain mischievous elements persistently propagate the notion that India is not a nation, but a mere union of distinct states. This misguided interrogation of India’s national and cultural identity is inaccurate and betrays a lack of understanding of the cultural nationalism in the Indian context or profound hatred for all things Indian.”

Stating that questioning the oneness of Bharat is a wrong idea and a bad idea, the union minister said, “It is said that the best way to counter a bad idea or a wrong idea is to put forth a good idea. The disruptive and secessionist tendencies that have emerged are being effectively addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is actively reinforcing the national fabric of our cultural unity. Under his farsighted leadership, the entire nation is being brought together physically and emotionally.”

“Modi’s strategic policies and focused attention have not only neutralised divisive forces but have also ushered in a positive and unifying transformation across the country, including the northeast region,” Rajnath Singh added.

Thiruvizha can be held all over India, says Union min

Singh also said another historically wrong point made by divisive forces is their misattribution of every good thing in our society and culture to outside influences.

“I am not saying we have not been influenced by foreign things. But taking it too far is wrong and is demeaning to our indigenous genius. Our attire is said to be foreign-inspired, and our culinary delights are stated to have foreign origins. Even our religious traditions, such as the Bhakti movement, are said to have originated after contacts with foreign ideas. I do not subscribe to this theory,” he said.

He also suggested that Thirumurai Thiruvizha can be celebrated throughout the country to provide an opportunity for fellow citizens to witness this profound tradition and recognise similarities in their own customs.

The thiruvizha was organised by the International Mudhaliar Pillaimar Association and Integrated Business Network. HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu inaugurated the event, which was attended by BJP state president K Annamalai.



