Coimbatore cops’ dog squad bags medals, shield at state-level  meet

Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal presented the medals to the dog handlers. The dog squad also bagged a shield for ranking second in the sniffer dog performance category, on Friday.

The shield was given to S Ambalavanan, chief instructor at the Detective Dog Squad and Dog Training Centre of the Coimbatore city police.

COIMBATORE: Two sniffer dogs from the Coimbatore city police’s detective dog squad won a silver and bronze medal at the state-level police duty meet held in Chennai.

Police conducted a state-level duty meeting at the second battalion of Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) in Chennai, between November 5 and November 10. As part of the duty meet, a competition was organised for detective sniffer dogs from the police department.

Three canines — Wilma, Tiger and Mala — attached to the Coimbatore city police took part in the event. Wilma, 7, trained to identify and track scents at crime scenes, secured the second rank in the tracker dog category.

Tiger, trained to sniff out narcotics, showed its talent related to vehicle search, baggage check, search, obedience and refusal of food, and was placed third in the narcotics dogs’ category.

The prize distribution ceremony was held at the DGP office on Friday. DGP Jiwal handed over the medals to Wilma and Tiger’s handlers. The shield was given to S Ambalavanan, chief instructor at the Detective Dog Squad and Dog Training Centre of the Coimbatore city police.

