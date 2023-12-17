Don’t raise local body buildings on premises of schools, says Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has advised the state government against raising buildings of local bodies on school premises and said such structures would disturb students.

“We make it abundantly clear that henceforth neither the government authorities nor local bodies shall venture to construct any such buildings for the use of local bodies or the government in an area marked and reserved for school. The students would get disturbed because of such buildings,” the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy said in a recent order.

The matter pertains to a petition filed by K Karthikeyan of Vannankudikadu in Cuddalore district regarding the construction of a building for the local body on the premises of a primary school. The bench said it could not comprehend other activities going on in an area meant for the school.

Disposing of the petition, it directed the government officials concerned to segregate the panchayat building and mark the open space for students for use as a playground and ensure the studies and safety of the students are not affected due to the presence of the panchayat office.

