Home States Tamil Nadu

Don’t raise local body buildings on premises of schools, says Madras HC

The matter pertains to a petition filed by K Karthikeyan of Vannankudikadu in Cuddalore district regarding the construction of a building for the local body on the premises of a primary school.

Published: 17th December 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Hammer, gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has advised the state government against raising buildings of local bodies on school premises and said such structures would disturb students.

“We make it abundantly clear that henceforth neither the government authorities nor local bodies shall venture to construct any such buildings for the use of local bodies or the government in an area marked and reserved for school. The students would get disturbed because of such buildings,” the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy said in a recent order.

The matter pertains to a petition filed by K Karthikeyan of Vannankudikadu in Cuddalore district regarding the construction of a building for the local body on the premises of a primary school. The bench said it could not comprehend other activities going on in an area meant for the school.

Disposing of the petition, it directed the government officials concerned to segregate the panchayat building and mark the open space for students for use as a playground and ensure the studies and safety of the students are not affected due to the presence of the panchayat office.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp