Eight months on, Rs 1 crore yet to be used for Karaivetti bird sanctuary facelift

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Eight months have passed since the state government earmarked Rs 1 crore for the development of Karaivetti bird sanctuary here, but no work has commenced, rue residents.

Sprawling across 453 hectares in Keezhapalur village, Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary hosts over 100 varieties of avian visitors, attracting birds from Russia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, and Myanmar between November and February annually.

Despite drawing crowds from local and neighbouring districts like Tiruchy, Perambalur, Thanjavur, and Cuddalore, the lack of essential facilities dampens the overall experience for visitors. Residents and activists said despite numerous petitions to the district forest department and collectorate, no action has been taken to provide basic facilities.

Thanga Shanmugasundaram, coordinator of Karaivetti Paravaigal Saranalayam Pathukappu Kuzhu, told TNIE, "We welcome the government's allocation of funds for the development of the sanctuary. But even after eight months of allocating the funds, no official has shown any interest in implementation." "The bird sanctuary is a popular tourist destination. But despite the large number of visitors, the existing watch towers have been damaged and out of use for years.

The damaged interpretation centre also remained unused since its construction. Also, there are no staffers to educate visitors about foreign birds," he added. Karaivetti resident M Nehru emphasised the current bird season, noting a decline in visitors due to the absence of basic amenities such as toilets and water facilities. He urged swift action, calling for modern upgrades like telescopes, boat facilities, and tourist accommodations before the summer vacation.

When contacted, an official from the Ariyalur forest department said, "We submitted a detailed project report for the development of bird sanctuary to the state government. We are awaiting approval. Once it arrives, we will install all necessary facilities at Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary."

