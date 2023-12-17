Heavy rain, half-done drainage works reason for Chennai floods: Minister S Muthusamy

By Express News Service

ERODE: Unexpected high spells and incomplete rainwater drainage works are the reason for Chennai floods during the Michaung cyclone, said TN Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy in Erode on Saturday.

He was speaking to media persons after participating in a job placement camp organised by the district administration on Saturday. He said, “Government had taken all precautionary measures to avoid flooding in Chennai. However, there was unexpected heavy rain and it was after 46 years, that we received such high rainfall. This is an important reason for the floods. Further, only 60 % of the rainwater drainage works are complete in Chennai. If all the work had been completed, the flood would not have happened.”

“However, the state government acted quickly. Chief Minister MK Stalin has also ordered to create a master plan focusing on the problems faced by Tamil Nadu in this disaster. Work for this has been started in Kanchipuram,” he added.

When asked about the allegation of CMDA giving permission to construct buildings on 11 acres on the banks of the Coovam River, he said, “ Already, there are clear guidelines for building houses and flats in Tamil Nadu. Also, the government has not given permission for buildings in the poromboke land of water bodies.”

Talking about the Salem Modern Theaters Studio Memorial Arch issue, he said government has no intention to take revenge on anyone and will comment on the matter later. He issued appointment orders to those selected candidates in the job fair. Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara and Mayor S Nagarathnam were present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ERODE: Unexpected high spells and incomplete rainwater drainage works are the reason for Chennai floods during the Michaung cyclone, said TN Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy in Erode on Saturday. He was speaking to media persons after participating in a job placement camp organised by the district administration on Saturday. He said, “Government had taken all precautionary measures to avoid flooding in Chennai. However, there was unexpected heavy rain and it was after 46 years, that we received such high rainfall. This is an important reason for the floods. Further, only 60 % of the rainwater drainage works are complete in Chennai. If all the work had been completed, the flood would not have happened.” “However, the state government acted quickly. Chief Minister MK Stalin has also ordered to create a master plan focusing on the problems faced by Tamil Nadu in this disaster. Work for this has been started in Kanchipuram,” he added. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When asked about the allegation of CMDA giving permission to construct buildings on 11 acres on the banks of the Coovam River, he said, “ Already, there are clear guidelines for building houses and flats in Tamil Nadu. Also, the government has not given permission for buildings in the poromboke land of water bodies.” Talking about the Salem Modern Theaters Studio Memorial Arch issue, he said government has no intention to take revenge on anyone and will comment on the matter later. He issued appointment orders to those selected candidates in the job fair. Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara and Mayor S Nagarathnam were present. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp