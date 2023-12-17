Heavy rains lash southern Tamil Nadu; Those living near rivers to exercise caution

By Express News Service

Heavy rain lashed the southern parts of Tamil Nadu, including the districts of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari, on Sunday, with the authorities planning to release more water from the dams.

The water level in the Papanasam and Manimuthar dams, the major ones in the Tirunelveli district, reached 80% and 45% respectively.

The water level saw a rapid increase due to the flash flood triggered by the very heavy rain in its catchment area.

The Tirunelveli district administration warned the people residing near the Thamirabarani river banks to keep away from the water body.

“Due to an increase in the inflow and in order to maintain safety cushion for night rainfall, the water release from the Papanasam and Servalaru dams will be gradually increased to 30,000 cusecs by 3-4 pm,” the district administration said at 1 pm.

The Tirunelveli district administration advised the people to contact the district disaster management control room on 1077 and the State control room on 1070 for help and guidance.

Many parts in Tirunelveli city and rural Tirunelveli areas were flooded and streets were waterlogged. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai had earlier warned of extremely heavy rainfall in these districts.

According to updates from the regional centre, as well as the disaster management department of Tirunelveli, the Naalumukku of Manjolai Hills recorded 190mm of rainfall, the highest in Tamil Nadu.

Other places that received heavy rain on Sunday include Oothu (169mm), Kakkachi (152mm) and Manjolai (135) areas of the Manjolai Hills on the Western Ghats.

Different low-lying areas of Tirunelveli city and rural areas were flooded with flash floods.

The flood water entered the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital in the afternoon.

When contacted by TNIE, Dean Revathy Balan said that her administration was clearing the water from the hospital floor.

Many streets in the city, Chettikulam village and Anuvijay township were flooded.

Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao instructed his staff to arrange the relief shelters in Bell School and a marriage hall in the Melapalayam area.

In Thoothukudi district, Srivaikundam, Tiruchendur and Sathankulam area received heavy rainfall. Sathankulam recorded 207 mm of rainfall from 8:30 am until 1:30 pm on Sunday.

In Kanniyakumari, rainwater inundated low-lying areas in Nagercoil and other parts of the district.

Fire and rescue services personnel were involved in the rescue of residents at Meenakshi garden in Nagercoil. Due to the copious inflow of water, more than 4,000 cusecs of water were discharged from the Pechiparai and Perunchani dams.

As the rainwater submerged roads in few parts of the district, the bus services were stopped.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Heavy rain lashed the southern parts of Tamil Nadu, including the districts of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari, on Sunday, with the authorities planning to release more water from the dams. The water level in the Papanasam and Manimuthar dams, the major ones in the Tirunelveli district, reached 80% and 45% respectively. The water level saw a rapid increase due to the flash flood triggered by the very heavy rain in its catchment area.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Tirunelveli district administration warned the people residing near the Thamirabarani river banks to keep away from the water body. “Due to an increase in the inflow and in order to maintain safety cushion for night rainfall, the water release from the Papanasam and Servalaru dams will be gradually increased to 30,000 cusecs by 3-4 pm,” the district administration said at 1 pm. The Tirunelveli district administration advised the people to contact the district disaster management control room on 1077 and the State control room on 1070 for help and guidance. Many parts in Tirunelveli city and rural Tirunelveli areas were flooded and streets were waterlogged. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai had earlier warned of extremely heavy rainfall in these districts. According to updates from the regional centre, as well as the disaster management department of Tirunelveli, the Naalumukku of Manjolai Hills recorded 190mm of rainfall, the highest in Tamil Nadu. Other places that received heavy rain on Sunday include Oothu (169mm), Kakkachi (152mm) and Manjolai (135) areas of the Manjolai Hills on the Western Ghats. Different low-lying areas of Tirunelveli city and rural areas were flooded with flash floods. The flood water entered the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital in the afternoon. When contacted by TNIE, Dean Revathy Balan said that her administration was clearing the water from the hospital floor. Many streets in the city, Chettikulam village and Anuvijay township were flooded. Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao instructed his staff to arrange the relief shelters in Bell School and a marriage hall in the Melapalayam area. In Thoothukudi district, Srivaikundam, Tiruchendur and Sathankulam area received heavy rainfall. Sathankulam recorded 207 mm of rainfall from 8:30 am until 1:30 pm on Sunday. In Kanniyakumari, rainwater inundated low-lying areas in Nagercoil and other parts of the district. Fire and rescue services personnel were involved in the rescue of residents at Meenakshi garden in Nagercoil. Due to the copious inflow of water, more than 4,000 cusecs of water were discharged from the Pechiparai and Perunchani dams. As the rainwater submerged roads in few parts of the district, the bus services were stopped. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp