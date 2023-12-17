If there is no interim order, civic bodies can demolish unauthorised constructions: HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court said in the absence of an interim order by the appellate authority, the competent authorities of the corporation are empowered to deal with unauthorised constructions, demolish it, register a criminal case, and prosecute the offenders by following the procedures.

Justice SM Subramaniam and V Lakshminarayanan observed in a petition filed by C Titus Mathan Kumar of Madurai seeking to demolish an unauthorised construction in Vilangudi in Madurai.

The court said such constructions are posing a danger to neighbours and are a nuisance and inconvenience for a peaceful life. Any inaction would result in infringement of the Right to Life guaranteed under the Constitution of India.

It is made clear that the mere pendency of the statutory appeal before the higher authority is not a bar for the initiation of actions to demolish the unauthorised constructions, except in the case of an interim order granted by the appellate authority.

The court directed the registry to communicate it to the commissioner of state municipal administration and the DGP so that they can communicate the same to their subordinates.

Under the court's direction in the case, corporation commissioner L Madhubalan appeared before the court and said the corporation is taking action such as issuing notices. However, the owners proceeded with the construction by preferring appeal and keeping the issue pending for an indefinite period.

In this regard, the city commissioner of police was directed to coordinate with the corporation authorities for the effective prevention of unauthorised construction.

M Kottaisamy and three others in response to Titus’ petition told the court through counsel they had obtained permission from the panchayat. So the court granted the liberty to submit the documents to the corporation commissioner, who can scrutinise them and initiate all appropriate action.

The court said all such illegalities are to be dealt with in the initial stage by nipping in the bud. Beyond the actions under the Act, the local body has to issue necessary instructions to all the authorities to register criminal cases and to prosecute the offenders under the relevant provisions of law, including the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, whenever a complaint or information has been received. By registering criminal cases against the offenders, the authorities are bound not only to stop the unauthorised constructions but also to demolish all such constructions by following the activities meticulously to uphold the Rule of Law.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court said in the absence of an interim order by the appellate authority, the competent authorities of the corporation are empowered to deal with unauthorised constructions, demolish it, register a criminal case, and prosecute the offenders by following the procedures. Justice SM Subramaniam and V Lakshminarayanan observed in a petition filed by C Titus Mathan Kumar of Madurai seeking to demolish an unauthorised construction in Vilangudi in Madurai. The court said such constructions are posing a danger to neighbours and are a nuisance and inconvenience for a peaceful life. Any inaction would result in infringement of the Right to Life guaranteed under the Constitution of India.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It is made clear that the mere pendency of the statutory appeal before the higher authority is not a bar for the initiation of actions to demolish the unauthorised constructions, except in the case of an interim order granted by the appellate authority. The court directed the registry to communicate it to the commissioner of state municipal administration and the DGP so that they can communicate the same to their subordinates. Under the court's direction in the case, corporation commissioner L Madhubalan appeared before the court and said the corporation is taking action such as issuing notices. However, the owners proceeded with the construction by preferring appeal and keeping the issue pending for an indefinite period. In this regard, the city commissioner of police was directed to coordinate with the corporation authorities for the effective prevention of unauthorised construction. M Kottaisamy and three others in response to Titus’ petition told the court through counsel they had obtained permission from the panchayat. So the court granted the liberty to submit the documents to the corporation commissioner, who can scrutinise them and initiate all appropriate action. The court said all such illegalities are to be dealt with in the initial stage by nipping in the bud. Beyond the actions under the Act, the local body has to issue necessary instructions to all the authorities to register criminal cases and to prosecute the offenders under the relevant provisions of law, including the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, whenever a complaint or information has been received. By registering criminal cases against the offenders, the authorities are bound not only to stop the unauthorised constructions but also to demolish all such constructions by following the activities meticulously to uphold the Rule of Law. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp