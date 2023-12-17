Home States Tamil Nadu

Irrigation woes: Single-crop ryots of Melur drown in a pool of misery

Though they have been staging a series of protests for months, no action has been taken towards releasing water for single-crop cultivation. Many are awaiting the court’s directive in this regard.

Published: 17th December 2023

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Irrigation woes have put several farmers in Melur block, who have begun sowing activities with available water, in a fix.

Sources said single-crop farmers from Thirumangalam and Melur have been organising protests pressing the state government to release water. Accordingly, an agricultural grievance meeting was held on Friday but did not yield results. In the meeting, the farmers are learnt to have stated that those areas, where sowing has already taken place, are desperately in need of water.

According to sources from the agricultural department, sowing activities have begun in around 20% of the total area in Melur block. Nearly 30-40 days have passed since the sowing of a majority of the paddy crops, and now they require more water ahead of harvesting (which generally takes place after 110 days). However, only those farmers accessible to prominent water sources can opt for harvesting, while others will have to rely on rainfall or possible water release, they added.

“Several farmers had undertaken paddy cultivation work following the 10-day release of water and sporadic rainfall. There are over 19,000 other crops in Melur block, including sugarcane, which are set to be harvested in a couple of weeks. We are demanding water release to save the crops,” said Arun, a farmer from the region.

Kurunji Kumaran, a farmer leader from Melur opined, “With the current water availability, excluding the irrigation needs of double crop farmers, about 7,485 mcf of water is required to address the woes of single crop farmers. Though there is enough water availability, the state government has not taken action.”

He added that the combined storage level of Mullaiperiyar and Vaigai dams was above 9 TMC feet and above nine TMC feet, and that water could be released when the level is above six TMC. He also urged the government to release water on a turn basis. Meanwhile, farmers are planning to host a meeting in Melur on Sunday to decide on the next phase of protests.  

