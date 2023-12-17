Home States Tamil Nadu

Man trampled to death by captive jumbo

he incident happened when he was walking at the rear side of the captive elephant Wilson, which was heading to the tribal settlement along with his mahouts Mathappan and Kavadi Murugan. 

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS : A 65-year-old tribal man was trampled to death by a captive elephant near Elephant Padi tribal settlement at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on Saturday.

According to sources, the deceased was identified as K Mathan. The incident happened when he was walking at the rear side of the captive elephant Wilson, which was heading to the tribal settlement along with his mahouts Mathappan and Kavadi Murugan. 

Noticing Mathan, mahout warned him to walk at a distance as the animal may be hostile at any time. However, he allegedly refused to do so and started walking along with them.

Suddenly the elephant knocked down Mathan.  Though the second mahout along with some forest officers took the victim to Gudalur GH, he died midway. Forest officials said they will hand over `5 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

