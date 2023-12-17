PM Modi to open Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2.0 at Varanasi 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Kashi Tamil Sangamam’s second phase at Namo Ghat in Varanasi on Sunday in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The second phase of the sangamam will take place for a fortnight from December 17 to 30. The first batch of the Tamil delegation left Chennai on December 15.

Nearly 1,400 people (7 groups of 200 persons each) are expected to be travelling from different parts of Tamil Nadu, representing varied walks of life. During their stay in Kashi, as per their tour itinerary, they will also visit Prayagraj and Ayodhya.

More than 42,000 people had given their names during the time of registration that ended on December 8. Out of them, 200 people for each group were selected by the selection committee. Stalls displaying art and culture, handlooms, handicrafts, cuisine, and other special products of Tamil Nadu and Kashi will be installed at the venue. Cultural programmes combining the cultures of Tamil Nadu and Kashi will also be organised at Namo Ghat.

During the event, seminars, discussions and lectures will be organised on various aspects like literature, ancient texts, philosophy, spirituality, music, dance, drama, yoga, ayurveda, handloom, handicrafts and the like.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Kashi Tamil Sangamam’s second phase at Namo Ghat in Varanasi on Sunday in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The second phase of the sangamam will take place for a fortnight from December 17 to 30. The first batch of the Tamil delegation left Chennai on December 15. Nearly 1,400 people (7 groups of 200 persons each) are expected to be travelling from different parts of Tamil Nadu, representing varied walks of life. During their stay in Kashi, as per their tour itinerary, they will also visit Prayagraj and Ayodhya.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); More than 42,000 people had given their names during the time of registration that ended on December 8. Out of them, 200 people for each group were selected by the selection committee. Stalls displaying art and culture, handlooms, handicrafts, cuisine, and other special products of Tamil Nadu and Kashi will be installed at the venue. Cultural programmes combining the cultures of Tamil Nadu and Kashi will also be organised at Namo Ghat. During the event, seminars, discussions and lectures will be organised on various aspects like literature, ancient texts, philosophy, spirituality, music, dance, drama, yoga, ayurveda, handloom, handicrafts and the like. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp