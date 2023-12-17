Home States Tamil Nadu

South Tamil Nadu braces for 'heavy rains', says regional met centre

Several areas in south TN and part of delta witnessed widespread rains on Saturday.

Published: 17th December 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

South Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rains

Commuters in Thanjavur had a troubled time negotiating the road due to rains

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast heavy to very heavy rain over a few places in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi on Sunday. 

Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai districts. “Thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds with speed reaching up to 30-40 kmph are likely at one or two places,” it added.

The metereological centre said heavy rain is likely to continue in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram districts on Monday as well. “The rains will gradually reduce on Tuesday,” it said.

The rains are the result of a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off the south Sri Lanka coast, extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. 

 fishers stayed off the sea in Nagapattinam on Saturday | Express

As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky is likely to be partly cloudy. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas. 

Maximum temperature will hover around 30°C-31°C and minimum temperature to be around 25°C.

RAIN DATA
Several areas in south TN and part of delta saw widespread rains on Saturday. Tondi in Ramnathapuram received 4.1 cm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 7.30 pm. The observatories in Nagapattinam recorded 3.6 cm of rainfall, Adirampattinam in Thanjavur recorded 2.7 cm rainfall, Karaikal 2.5 cm, and Thanjavur recorded 2.1 cm of rainfall during the same period.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Tamil Nadu Regional Meteorological Centre RMC rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp