South Tamil Nadu braces for 'heavy rains', says regional met centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast heavy to very heavy rain over a few places in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi on Sunday.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai districts. “Thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds with speed reaching up to 30-40 kmph are likely at one or two places,” it added.

The metereological centre said heavy rain is likely to continue in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram districts on Monday as well. “The rains will gradually reduce on Tuesday,” it said.

The rains are the result of a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off the south Sri Lanka coast, extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level.

fishers stayed off the sea in Nagapattinam on Saturday | Express

As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky is likely to be partly cloudy. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas.

Maximum temperature will hover around 30°C-31°C and minimum temperature to be around 25°C.

RAIN DATA

Several areas in south TN and part of delta saw widespread rains on Saturday. Tondi in Ramnathapuram received 4.1 cm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 7.30 pm. The observatories in Nagapattinam recorded 3.6 cm of rainfall, Adirampattinam in Thanjavur recorded 2.7 cm rainfall, Karaikal 2.5 cm, and Thanjavur recorded 2.1 cm of rainfall during the same period.

