TNPSC Group II Mains results to be out on January 12

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Saturday announced that the results of the Group II Main Written Examination will be published on January 12, 2024, and the evaluation of answer sheets is being expedited.

Earlier in the day, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP state president K Annamalai raised the issue of the delay in publishing the results.

A release issued by TNPSC said the evaluation process has been delayed due to concurrent examinations/ results and cyclone and incessant rains.

The Public Service Commission also pointed out that all 14 examinations for which notifications were issued this year have been conducted as per the Annual Planner and released 32 results (including 9 results for recruitments notified in 2023).

Nearly 20 lakh candidates have appeared in the examinations and around 12,500 have been appointed to various posts in government service this year.

