Home States Tamil Nadu

TNPSC Group II Mains results to be out on January 12

Earlier in the day,  AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP state president K Annamalai raised the issue of the delay in publishing the results. 

Published: 17th December 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Candidates appearing for the TNPSC Group 1 exam at NKT school in Triplicane.

Representational image | EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Public  Service Commission (TNPSC) on Saturday announced that the results of the Group II Main Written Examination will be published on January 12, 2024, and the evaluation of answer sheets is being expedited.

Earlier in the day,  AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP state president K Annamalai raised the issue of the delay in publishing the results. 

A release issued by  TNPSC said the evaluation process has been delayed due to concurrent examinations/ results and cyclone and incessant rains. 

The Public Service Commission also pointed out that all 14 examinations for which notifications were issued this year have been conducted as per the Annual Planner and released 32 results (including 9 results for recruitments notified in 2023). 

Nearly 20 lakh candidates have appeared in the examinations and around 12,500 have been appointed to various posts in government service this year.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNPSC Group II Main

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp