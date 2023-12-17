'We can’t accept central team’s praise of TN government': BJP Chief Annamalai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Saturday charged that the DMK government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin has handled the Michaung crisis in an inefficient manner and due to this people were put to great hardship during the heavy rains.

Answering queries from reporters at the airport here, Annamalai said the BJP cannot accept the central team’s praise for relief and rescue works of the state, since officials would not criticise any government or chief minister.

Had the team said something against the government, everyone would have criticised the team for playing politics. Annamalai wondered at the chief minister boasting about the certificate given by the central government.

“The state BJP will not accept the contention of the central team. They have come here to check the veracity of the state government’s claims about the damage caused. But we can only reflect the views of the public and not the central government. The chief minister should admit that his government has failed to handle this crisis appropriately and raise the financial assistance to the rain-affected families to `10,000 per family,” Annamalai added.

When pointed out that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh himself had commended the relief and rescue operations, Annamalai said Singh came here as a union minister. He will never criticise the state government. The DMK government is spreading false propaganda by taking advantage of the words of the central team.

