Home States Tamil Nadu

14-year-old boy drowns in TN, roads inundated in Kanniyaumari 

Officials said a flood alert has been sounded for the people residing on the banks of rivers such as Thamirabarani and other low-lying areas as more water would be discharged from the dams.

Published: 18th December 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

drowning

Image used for representational purposes only ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: A 14-year-old boy from Kolivilai area drowned at Maruthani Kottukulam tank on Sunday as low-lying areas in the district were severely inundated following torrential downpour since the late hours of Saturday. Police officials said the death was not related to the rain as water level in the tank was regular. As much as 4,000 cusecs of water was released from Pechiparai and Perunchani dams due to the amount of rainfall. Officials said a flood alert has been sounded for the people residing on the banks of rivers such as Thamirabarani and other low-lying areas as more water would be discharged from the dams.

District fire officer S Sathyakumar told TNIE that fire and rescue service personnel were roped in to evacuate residents at Meenakshi Garden, Parakkamadam, railway feeder road in Nagercoil, and Thovalai among other areas. Due to stagnated roads, bus services were stopped at Derisanamcope and some other places. Rescue brigades from other districts will reach Kanniyakumari for relief work. Trees were also uprooted in some areas. The district received an average rainfall of 57.5 mm till Sunday 4 pm.

Milk and Dairy Development Minister T Mano Thangaraj inspected the Pechiparai dam, Mankadu bridge, and Vaikallur bridge along with Padmanabhapuram sub collector HR Koushik, water resources department officials and local body representatives. He said a consultative meeting was held with district collector PN Sridhar and other department officials to expedite the works. A holiday has been announced for all schools and colleges in the district on Monday.  

Box 1: Water level in dams

Dams                     Water level (in mcft)                           Total capacity (in mcft)


Chittar I                        16.24                                                           18
Chittar II:                     16. 33                                                          18
Pechiparai:                  44. 59                                                         48
Perunchani:                 73. 60                                                         77
Poigai:                          7. 7                                                            42. 65
Mambalathuraiyaru   52. 33                                                       54. 12  
Mukkadal                      25                                                             25

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Inundation drown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp