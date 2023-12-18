Home States Tamil Nadu

39 places in southern TN recorded extremely heavy rainfall: IMD

Heavy to very heavy rain was recorded at isolated places in Theni, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts and isolated heavy rain in Madurai district.

Published: 18th December 2023 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2023 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescue children from a flooded area after heavy rain, in Kanyakumari district. (Photo | PTI)

Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescue children from a flooded area after heavy rain, in Kanyakumari district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: As many as 39 regions in southern Tamil Nadu witnessed extremely heavy rainfall, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts and light to moderate rainfall at most places in southern Tamil Nadu, the IMD said in a bulletin.

It is for the 24-hour duration commencing 8.30 am on December 17 and ending at 8.30 am, the following day.

The rainfall is due to the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation extending upto the mid-tropospheric levels over the Comorin area and neighbourhood.

Heavy to very heavy rain was recorded at isolated places in Theni, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts and isolated heavy rain in Madurai district.

There were 39 extremely heavy rainfall reports, 33 very heavy rainfall reports and 12 heavy rainfall reports from such southern regions.

ALSO READ | 95 cm rainfall in Thoothukudi's Kayalpattinam, Indian Navy to send two boats for rescue ops

Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district reported 95 cm, followed by Tiruchendur and Srivaikuntam (both in Thoothukudi district) reporting 69 cm and 62 cm respectively.

The upper air cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and neighbourhood extending up to mid tropospheric levels persists.

Rainfall over and above 21 cm is graded as extremely heavy.

Between 12 and 20 cm, it is very heavy and from 7 to 11 cm heavy.

ALSO READ | Several trains cancelled due to heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu

The classification is based on accumulated rainfall for a 24-hour duration (cm/day).

On December 19, heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu TN rains heavy rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp