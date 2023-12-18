Home States Tamil Nadu

5 held for robbing Rs 20L, phones from man at Chennai beach rly station

CHENNAI:  Five persons were arrested by the railway police for allegedly robbing a man at knifepoint at Beach station in broad daylight on Saturday. The suspects had claimed to be police officers and attacked the victim with a knife before stealing Rs 20 lakh and two mobile phones.

Egmore railway police said  Sirajudeen of Old Perungalathur was employed at a footwear shop. Once every month, Sirajudeen’s employer would send him to carry out transactions. On Saturday around 3 pm, he was walking on the overbridge at Beach station with Rs 20 lakh belonging to his employer, when a gang surrounded him. The members claimed to be police officers and attacked him with a knife. They also stole the cash and two mobile phones from Sirajudeen.

Based on a complaint, police filed a case under sections 419, 295 and 397 of IPC, and formed special teams to nab the suspects. After combing CCTV footage, police identified the accused and arrested them. They were identified as M Tamizhmani (27), R Prakash (29), P Balachandar (42), L Siva (32) and S Sathish (22). Siva hails from Puducherry and all the others belong to Cuddalore. The stolen items were recovered and the accused were remanded in judicial custody on Sunday. Government Railway Police Helpline numbers are 1512 and 9962500500 (Whatsapp).

