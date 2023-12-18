ED asks TN DGP to register FIR in ‘illegal search’ plaint against DVAC sleuths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has written to DGP Shankar Jiwal urging him to register an FIR for the complaint lodged by the agency two weeks ago regarding the “illegal search” conducted by DVAC at the office of the deputy director, sub-zonal office of the ED in Madurai on December 1 and 2. The ED has claimed that during the search, several sensitive and confidential documents were stolen and illegally accessed by DVAC.

The ED on Saturday asked DGP to register an FIR under sections 447, 506, 378 r.w.s. 380 and 353 of the IPC against DVAC officials and other unknown people involved in the search. In the letter, the ED cited an SC ruling in the Lalita Kumari v/s Government of Uttar Pradesh & others case.

The court ruled that in the event that an officer in charge of a police station receives information that satisfies the requirements of Section 154(1) and discloses a cognisable offence, that officer’s only recourse is to enter the information and file a case based on it. Section 154 of the Code requires registration, and the official responsible has an obligation to do so if they receive information revealing a cognisable offence.

The ED said the letter dated December 2 discloses the cognizable offence. It requested Jiwal to direct for filing of a case against the DVAC officials and “all unauthorised persons” who conducted the search and entered the ED office.

Following enforcement officer Ankit Tiwari’s arrest on charges of receiving `20 lakh as bribe from a doctor near Dindigul, DVAC officers searched the ED’s Sub-Zonal Office in Madurai. While officials said that only authorised personnel were present, the ED complained that 35 people had entered its office.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has written to DGP Shankar Jiwal urging him to register an FIR for the complaint lodged by the agency two weeks ago regarding the “illegal search” conducted by DVAC at the office of the deputy director, sub-zonal office of the ED in Madurai on December 1 and 2. The ED has claimed that during the search, several sensitive and confidential documents were stolen and illegally accessed by DVAC. The ED on Saturday asked DGP to register an FIR under sections 447, 506, 378 r.w.s. 380 and 353 of the IPC against DVAC officials and other unknown people involved in the search. In the letter, the ED cited an SC ruling in the Lalita Kumari v/s Government of Uttar Pradesh & others case. The court ruled that in the event that an officer in charge of a police station receives information that satisfies the requirements of Section 154(1) and discloses a cognisable offence, that officer’s only recourse is to enter the information and file a case based on it. Section 154 of the Code requires registration, and the official responsible has an obligation to do so if they receive information revealing a cognisable offence.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The ED said the letter dated December 2 discloses the cognizable offence. It requested Jiwal to direct for filing of a case against the DVAC officials and “all unauthorised persons” who conducted the search and entered the ED office. Following enforcement officer Ankit Tiwari’s arrest on charges of receiving `20 lakh as bribe from a doctor near Dindigul, DVAC officers searched the ED’s Sub-Zonal Office in Madurai. While officials said that only authorised personnel were present, the ED complained that 35 people had entered its office. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp