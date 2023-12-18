Forest officials building watch tower at IOB Colony in TN

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In order to monitor movement of wild elephants and prevent them from entering residential areas, Coimbatore forest division officials are constructing a watch tower at the forest boundary of IOB Colony situated in the foothills of Maruthamalai, after a construction worker got killed by an elephant in August.

Coimbatore forest range officer P Arun Kumar said the tower is being constructed at a cost of Rs 45 lakh following approval from forest Conservator S Ramasubramaniam and DFO S Jayaraj. He added, the staff would get a clear view of the surroundings and can easily spot animals when they emerge from the forest area. The construction of the watch tower will be completed within the next one month.

Moreover, the state government has also sanctioned funds to carry out maintenance of elephant proof trenches (EPT) around IOB colony. “We have also taken up maintenance works of EPT that was laid for a distance of three km, a few years ago and the state government has sanctioned `1 lakh for the purpose, said ranger Arun Kumar.

Meanwhile, sources said distribution of compensation to the kin of the construction worker got set back, as his father and wife demanded the department pay the entire amount of Rs 4.5 lakh. “Out of Rs 5 lakh solatium, we have handed over Rs 50,000. We will handover the remaining amount in four parts as per rule. We are ready to handover the amount any time and delay is only from their side,” he added.

