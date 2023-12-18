Missing serial nos land us in trouble: TNSTC bus conductors

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Conductors of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation in Coimbatore alleged that the serial numbers printed on tickets are not clear, and that they get into trouble with ticket checkers because of this.

“The last digits of the serial numbers were not clearly visible in the tickets given recently. The frequent mistakes in the serial number raise questions over the credibility of the government bus tickets,” said K Shanmugam, a conductor.

R Veeramani, another conductor from the Coimbatore division, said conductors were grilled by ticket checkers sometimes for the mistakes made by the management. Recently, a conductor was found issuing fake tickets generated by him to the passengers in Villupuram depot. Following this incident, ticket checkers are questioning us for the invisible serial numbers in ticket books,” he added.

M Anburaj, an employee unionist from Coimbatore, said, “Before 2018, there was an electronic ticket printing system in Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation. However, the corporation returned to the manual ticket method. We have raised concerns over the credibility of tickets in accounting. We have written letters to the corporation and the chief minister’s special cell seeking to bring back the electronic ticket system.”

However, the general manager of TNSTC S Sridharan said the issue of serial numbers in the tickets was solved five months ago. “The issue was brought to our attention five months ago. It was taken seriously and rectified. A case regarding the Electronic Ticket Vending machine system is before the court. Once it is cleared, it will be brought back with an advanced method in the ticket issuance system,” S Sridharan said.

