Off the cuff: Am I smart or am I smart

By Express News Service

Looks like the DMK played it smart in spotting an ideal location for the construction of a bus terminus in Srirangam, which is a long-pending demand of the residents. Local body administrations, including those headed by the AIADMK, had given the construction so much thought, but the plan was shelved for almost a decade as none could find a place with ample space at the pilgrim site. Finally, the DMK-led council of Tiruchy corporation came across a one-acre park close to Ranganathaswamy temple and bam! Looks like they found a more than perfect location. A local DMK leader jokingly said, “The residents won’t even object to the park’s demolition as the previous AIADMK government has constructed over 200 parks in the city, which is more than enough.” The state government moved quickly by allocating `11.1 crore for the project. Sources within the AIADMK acknowledged that this “brilliant” move has helped the DMK gain more support in Srirangam.

Desperately creative

By the end of that scary Monday when Cyclone Michaung ravaged Chennai, several parts of Velachery were inundated and people waded through waist-level water. The residents were caught off guard and most of them had only stocked essential supplies for two days or even less. But they soon realised that the water might be stagnant for another week. With no help arriving on Tuesday morning, many started to get creative, out of desperation. From the balcony of a house, one could spot people bringing beds and even thermocol boxes so that women, children, senior citizens, and sick individuals could be seated and taken to the main road without getting drenched. In VGP Selva Nagar extension, an area dotted with several hostels, one could see people packing their bags and leaving for their hometowns amidst the heavy downpour.

There’s rain in my eyes

On Thursday, December 14, an urgent council meeting of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) was held at Victoria Hall. This was the first meeting conducted after M Sivaguru Prabakaran came in as the commissioner of CCMC. He had no clue that the meeting would turn out into an occasion for the councillors to appreciate his efforts during the heavy rain in the city and eventually make him shed tears of joy. Councillors, irrespective of political parties, praised the commissioner for his active and effective involvement in clearing the inundated areas. During the meeting, a woman councillor said, “The commissioner monitored the repair and relief works till 3 am in one of the inundated areas and after getting less than three hours of sleep, he turned up at the same location at 6 am. Your dedicated work pushed other department officials and employees to continue their efforts for our people.” Sivaguru took charge as CCMC commissioner on October 18 and was earlier the deputy commissioner of Chennai North zone.

(Contributed by Jose K Joseph, Subashini Vijayakumar, and S Senthil Kumar; Compiled by Anagha R Manoj)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Looks like the DMK played it smart in spotting an ideal location for the construction of a bus terminus in Srirangam, which is a long-pending demand of the residents. Local body administrations, including those headed by the AIADMK, had given the construction so much thought, but the plan was shelved for almost a decade as none could find a place with ample space at the pilgrim site. Finally, the DMK-led council of Tiruchy corporation came across a one-acre park close to Ranganathaswamy temple and bam! Looks like they found a more than perfect location. A local DMK leader jokingly said, “The residents won’t even object to the park’s demolition as the previous AIADMK government has constructed over 200 parks in the city, which is more than enough.” The state government moved quickly by allocating `11.1 crore for the project. Sources within the AIADMK acknowledged that this “brilliant” move has helped the DMK gain more support in Srirangam. Desperately creative By the end of that scary Monday when Cyclone Michaung ravaged Chennai, several parts of Velachery were inundated and people waded through waist-level water. The residents were caught off guard and most of them had only stocked essential supplies for two days or even less. But they soon realised that the water might be stagnant for another week. With no help arriving on Tuesday morning, many started to get creative, out of desperation. From the balcony of a house, one could spot people bringing beds and even thermocol boxes so that women, children, senior citizens, and sick individuals could be seated and taken to the main road without getting drenched. In VGP Selva Nagar extension, an area dotted with several hostels, one could see people packing their bags and leaving for their hometowns amidst the heavy downpour. There’s rain in my eyes On Thursday, December 14, an urgent council meeting of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) was held at Victoria Hall. This was the first meeting conducted after M Sivaguru Prabakaran came in as the commissioner of CCMC. He had no clue that the meeting would turn out into an occasion for the councillors to appreciate his efforts during the heavy rain in the city and eventually make him shed tears of joy. Councillors, irrespective of political parties, praised the commissioner for his active and effective involvement in clearing the inundated areas. During the meeting, a woman councillor said, “The commissioner monitored the repair and relief works till 3 am in one of the inundated areas and after getting less than three hours of sleep, he turned up at the same location at 6 am. Your dedicated work pushed other department officials and employees to continue their efforts for our people.” Sivaguru took charge as CCMC commissioner on October 18 and was earlier the deputy commissioner of Chennai North zone.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); (Contributed by Jose K Joseph, Subashini Vijayakumar, and S Senthil Kumar; Compiled by Anagha R Manoj) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp