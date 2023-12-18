Rs 6k aid given to Michaung victims in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin on Sunday began the distribution of relief for families affected by Cyclone Michaung in Chennai and neighbouring districts. A total of Rs 1,486 crore has been earmarked to provide Rs 6,000 to 24.25 lakh affected families. The state government has set up a control room to assist individuals who haven’t received tokens for flood relief, offering them a platform to apply for the aid.

Stalin commenced the distribution at a ration shop in Sakthi Vijayalakshmi Nagar, Velachery. Later, he visited a nearby centre for grievance redressal and inspected its functioning. Ministers KR Periakaruppan, Ma Subramanian, PK Sekarbabu, Chennai Mayor R Priya, MLAs, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and officials of various departments took part in the launch.

According to a release, relief will be extended to all ration card holders in Chennai district, as well as those in Tambaram, Pallavaram, Vandalur taluks, specific villages in Thiruporur taluk in Chengalpattu district, Kundrathur taluk, certain villages in Sriperumbudur taluk, and in Ponneri, Gummidipoondi, Avadi, Poonamallee, Uthukottai, and Tiruvallur taluks in Tiruvallur district. The beneficiaries would receive confirmation via SMS upon receiving the relief amount. Priority during distribution will be given to the physically challenged, pregnant women, senior citizens, and women with babies.

Those who haven’t received tokens for the relief and those who were affected by the flood and do not have a ration card can get application forms from the respective ration shops, and can fill and submit the same there. A dedicated control room has been established at the Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Secretary/Commissioner’s office at Ezhilagam from December 17. It functions between 8 am and 8 pm to help those without tokens.

For enquiries about cyclone relief, people can contact 044-28592828 or the toll-free number 1100.

In a social media message through X platform, Stalin said the state government has allocated Rs 1,486 crore to provide relief to all those who have been badly affected by the cyclone.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin on Sunday began the distribution of relief for families affected by Cyclone Michaung in Chennai and neighbouring districts. A total of Rs 1,486 crore has been earmarked to provide Rs 6,000 to 24.25 lakh affected families. The state government has set up a control room to assist individuals who haven’t received tokens for flood relief, offering them a platform to apply for the aid. Stalin commenced the distribution at a ration shop in Sakthi Vijayalakshmi Nagar, Velachery. Later, he visited a nearby centre for grievance redressal and inspected its functioning. Ministers KR Periakaruppan, Ma Subramanian, PK Sekarbabu, Chennai Mayor R Priya, MLAs, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and officials of various departments took part in the launch. According to a release, relief will be extended to all ration card holders in Chennai district, as well as those in Tambaram, Pallavaram, Vandalur taluks, specific villages in Thiruporur taluk in Chengalpattu district, Kundrathur taluk, certain villages in Sriperumbudur taluk, and in Ponneri, Gummidipoondi, Avadi, Poonamallee, Uthukottai, and Tiruvallur taluks in Tiruvallur district. The beneficiaries would receive confirmation via SMS upon receiving the relief amount. Priority during distribution will be given to the physically challenged, pregnant women, senior citizens, and women with babies.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Those who haven’t received tokens for the relief and those who were affected by the flood and do not have a ration card can get application forms from the respective ration shops, and can fill and submit the same there. A dedicated control room has been established at the Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Secretary/Commissioner’s office at Ezhilagam from December 17. It functions between 8 am and 8 pm to help those without tokens. For enquiries about cyclone relief, people can contact 044-28592828 or the toll-free number 1100. In a social media message through X platform, Stalin said the state government has allocated Rs 1,486 crore to provide relief to all those who have been badly affected by the cyclone. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp