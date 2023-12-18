Tamil Nadu govt to resume SMC meetings in January after two-month hiatus

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The state government would initiate steps to resume conducting School Management Committee (SMC) meetings, which were not held over the past two months, from next January. School education department secretary J Kumaragurubaran told TNIE that he would convene a meeting regarding the issue soon.

Educationist Su Moorthy told TNIE, “As per G.O. number 213, the SMC shall meet at least once in a month and the minutes shall be properly recorded, but no meeting was held in the last two months.” It may be recalled that citing heavy workload, the primary school teachers had urged the government to conduct the meeting only thrice a year. The government accepted it and cancelled meetings scheduled for November and December. However, no GO has been issued, sources said.

P Venkatesh, an SMC member of a school in Dharmapuri, said, “Through SMC meetings, we were able to ensure all basic facilities. Now, even toilets are not properly maintained.” “Out of the Rs 50,000 grant received, the HM spent Rs 40,000 and returned Rs 10,000. He did not carry out the toilet repairs. Had the SMC meeting been held, we would have questioned him,” he added. Sources added the teachers’ associations have petitioned to conduct the meetings only once thrice as parents in rural areas were allegedly hesitant to take part in it.

