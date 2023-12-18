Three murdered in separate incidents in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three men were killed in separate incidents at Ambattur, Tondiarpet and Gummidipoondi on Friday. Police said they arrested four men on Saturday for allegedly beating a man to death in Tondiarpet. “The victim, Muthupandi (27), was employed as a food delivery executive.

On Friday, when he went to Tondiarpet to deliver an order, some men teased him. An argument ensued and Muthupandi allegedly attacked the gang before leaving the spot. To avenge this attack, the men — Shanmugam (28), Haridas (25), Abdul Wahab (23) and Mohanasundaram (21) — allegedly attacked the delivery executive later in the day. Muthupandi succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Saturday,” they added. All the four suspects have been arrested.

Meanwhile, a history-sheeter was found dead at Gummidipoondi on Saturday morning. The deceased, Nagaraj (32), was involved in a murder case in the locality in 2019, and he had recently come out on bail. “When he was walking by the marketplace there, a gang hacked him. Three people have been detained for inquiry,” the police said.

A 44-year-old daily wage labourer was found dead near an autorickshaw stand in Ambattur. Upon information, police rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem. Preliminary probe revealed that the deceased, Vijayakumar, was involved in a drunken brawl with his friends on Friday night and one of them allegedly stabbed him with a broken beer bottle. A case has been registered and a search is on.

