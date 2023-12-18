Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Covid cases at 20: All symptomatic persons to be tested

The state had been reporting less than 10 cases for the past few months.

Published: 18th December 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine, Vaccine, COVID-19 shot

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After an increase in Covid-19 cases, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine instructed all deputy directors of health services to advise immuno-compromised patients and pregnant women to wear face masks in public places and also to test all symptomatic cases. 

Twenty people were tested positive for Covid-19 in the state on Sunday, out of which five each are in Chennai and Chengalpattu. The state had been reporting less than 10 cases for the past few months. The DPH also said that awareness should be increased among people to wash hands frequently, wear face masks and avoid crowded places. 

As many as 391 people were tested on Sunday and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 6.2%. On December 13, the Union Health Ministry conducted a virtual meeting with all heads of the states and advised them to set up surveillance of Covid-19 cases and ensure preparedness for testing in order to manage the surge, if any. The operational guidelines  for the disease have been revised in the view of surge in Covid-19 cases in Thailand, Indonesia, and the neighbouring state of Kerala.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Tamil Nadu TPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp