Will build retaining walls to prevent landslips: TN highway minister EV Velu

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: Highway minister EV Velu on Sunday said the department is planning to construct retaining wall at different places on the Ooty-Mettupalayam road via Coonoor to prevent landslips. After inspecting Nandhagopal bridge near Coonoor, where a landslip occurred due to the recent rain, he said landslips occurred at 17 places between Coonoor and Mettupalayam roads. These include three major ones where

huge rocks fell on middle of the road.

“Officials cleared the road and restored traffic in three hours. Following this, a survey was done and a proposal for raising retaining walls permanently at a cost of Rs 18 crore has been readied. The construction will commence soon,” he added.

Velu said, “A committee headed by Collector M Aruna, comprising members from revenue and forest departments; technical experts; and IIT professors have prepared a report suggesting to carry out road restoration works without affecting the traffic and using the latest technology to prevent further landslips. The recommendations have been submitted to the CM.” He also inspected the spot near Marappalam, where a toursit bus fell into a gorge killing nine people recently.

