Chennai: Man kills friend over Rs 1000 debt, brings body to police station

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man brought his friend’s body in an autorickshaw to Perumbakkam police station on Monday and confessed to murdering him. Police sources identified the deceased as Karthick (22) of Ezhil Nagar in Perumbakkam and said he was stabbed to death following an argument over a Rs 1,000 debt.

Police said that a few months ago, Karthick lent Rs 1,000 to his friend Rajesh. On Sunday around 9.30 pm, Karthick met Rajesh and sought his money back to buy liquor. When Rajesh claimed he had no money on him, Karthick began to argue with him. One of their friends, Dinesh, pacified the duo. Thereafter, Dinesh took Rajesh back to his house. However, after some time, Karthick barged into Dinesh’s house and in the ensuing melee, Rajesh stabbed Karthick with a pair of scissors.

After Karthick collapsed on the floor, Rajesh and Dinesh rushed him to a government hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

“Rajesh then took Karthick’s body in an autorickshaw to Perumbakkam police station and surrendered himself. The police sent the body for postmortem and arrested Rajesh. He was subsequently remanded under judicial custody.

