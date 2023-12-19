Coimbatore district administration sends 1.3 tonnes of relief materials to flood-affected districts in south TN

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The district administration on Monday sent 1.3 tonnes of relief materials, including food items, for distribution to people affected by the rain and flooding in southern districts. The materials were sent through an IAF helicopter from the Sulur Air Force Station. Sources said the material would be taken to Madurai and them distributed to affected people in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts.

Further, sources said the IAF has deployed one Medium Lift Helicopter and Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv in the rescue and relief missions.

“Within a short span of time, volunteers collected the materials. Also, 2000 packets of tamarind rice and 1000 chapatti packets were prepared in the community kitchen in RS Puram and sent,” sources said, adding the second consignment of materials would be sent on Tuesday.

