Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore district administration sends 1.3 tonnes of relief materials to flood-affected districts in south TN

Sources said the material would be taken to Madurai and them distributed to affected people in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts.

Published: 19th December 2023 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2023 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Coimbatore District administration sent food materials for flood-affected districts through choppers from the Sulur Airbase in Coimbatore on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The district administration on Monday sent 1.3 tonnes of relief materials, including food items, for distribution to people affected by the rain and flooding in southern districts. The materials were sent through an IAF helicopter from the Sulur Air Force Station. Sources said the material would be taken to Madurai and them distributed to affected people in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts.

Further, sources said the IAF has deployed one Medium Lift Helicopter and Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv in the rescue and relief missions.

“Within a short span of time, volunteers collected the materials. Also, 2000 packets of tamarind rice and 1000 chapatti packets were prepared in the community kitchen in RS Puram and sent,” sources said, adding the second consignment of materials would be sent on Tuesday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
relief materials flood-affected  IAF helicopter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp