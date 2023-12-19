Dam water level fast increasing: Flood alerts issued in TN

By Express News Service

THENI: Following rainfall in the catchment areas, the water level of Vaigai dam increased by three feet on a single day on Monday. Similarly, the water level of Mullai Periyar dam also increased. A first-stage and second stage flood alert were issued.



According to official sources, the Mullai Periyar dam storage was at 136.5 ft in the wee hours on Monday, with an inflow of 5,987 cusecs and average discharge of 1,478 cusecs. The water level crossed 138 ft by 4 pm on Monday. Sources said the storage is likely to surge considering the increased inflow.



Meanwhile, the water level of Vaigai dam was at 65.5 ft as of 6 am, with an average inflow of 4,401 cusecs and an average discharge of 3,273 cusecs of water (For irrigation usage of traditional area in Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Madurai). Later in the day, water released from minor dams and the rain in catchment areas increased the inflow to the dam. By 6 pm, the inflow to the Vaigai dam was at an average of 16,711 cusecs (by 3 pm, the average inflow was at 17,922 cusecs). The dam storage increased to 68.8 ft, while the discharge remained at 3,169 cusecs. The district collectors were alerted about the increased inflow and have been asked to take precautionary measures to handle the flood situation.



Minister responds about issues of Melur farmers



Responding to allegations by AIADMK leaders about the release of water to Melur farmers, Commercial Taxes minister P Moorthy said there was no political angle to the decision. "Water available in the dam is adequate only for a few farmers. All farmers would have to face irrigation woes towards the end of the season if we release the water to all farmers now. Since the inflow to Periyar dam has increased, executive meetings are being conducted to discuss the situation. The state government will take action to assist all farmers," he added.



Landslide near Bodimettu



A landslide occurred near the 11th bend in Bodimettu on Monday leading to a traffic snarl. After hours of work, the debris was cleared. Though the rain has reduced, two hatchback loaders are kept ready near the location to clear the debris if necessary.

