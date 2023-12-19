ED attaches Neomax assets worth `207 cr across TN

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials have provisionally attached immovable properties valued at Rs 207 crore in various places across Tamil Nadu under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, pertaining to a case of financial fraud by Neomax group of companies based in Madurai.

The central agency initiated investigation on the basis of complaints lodged by the investors before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Madurai, against Neomax Properties Pvt Ltd, and its group companies, which allegedly cheated several investors into depositing lakhs of money in various projects by promising high returns and eventually with 12% to 30% interest.

The investigation revealed that the Neomax group of companies had collected funds from the public which ran into hundreds of crores and cheated the public by diverting these funds to shell entities, group companies and other entities. The probe also noted that the companies had manipulated their books of accounts to conceal the proceeds of crime and the auditor of the group has confessed in his statement that the books of accounts of the Neomax group are manipulated.

Further, it was unearthed that the Neomax group of companies have transferred substantial amounts of public funds to other entities (outside the group) for purchase of land and these immovable properties were still lying with those other entities. Investigation also revealed that these land parcels and projects are ‘proceeds of crime’ generated by the Neomax group of companies.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MADURAI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials have provisionally attached immovable properties valued at Rs 207 crore in various places across Tamil Nadu under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, pertaining to a case of financial fraud by Neomax group of companies based in Madurai. The central agency initiated investigation on the basis of complaints lodged by the investors before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Madurai, against Neomax Properties Pvt Ltd, and its group companies, which allegedly cheated several investors into depositing lakhs of money in various projects by promising high returns and eventually with 12% to 30% interest. The investigation revealed that the Neomax group of companies had collected funds from the public which ran into hundreds of crores and cheated the public by diverting these funds to shell entities, group companies and other entities. The probe also noted that the companies had manipulated their books of accounts to conceal the proceeds of crime and the auditor of the group has confessed in his statement that the books of accounts of the Neomax group are manipulated.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Further, it was unearthed that the Neomax group of companies have transferred substantial amounts of public funds to other entities (outside the group) for purchase of land and these immovable properties were still lying with those other entities. Investigation also revealed that these land parcels and projects are ‘proceeds of crime’ generated by the Neomax group of companies. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp