Friends assault each other’s moms after drunken brawl near Mayiladuthurai in TN

MAYILADUTHURAI: A drunken brawl between two friends resulted in molestation and assault on each other’s mothers, near Mayiladuthurai. According to sources, Ravi* and Guna* drank and had dinner near Sitharkadu on Saturday night. The duo then had a heated exchange, which soon turned physical.

While Ravi returned to his village and waited near Guna’s house, the latter stayed back. “When Guna’s mother inquired about her son, Ravi told her that he was lying drunk near a crematorium. Wanting to bring her son home, Guna’s 65-year-old mother asked Ravi’s help.

He agreed and took her near the crematorium around 11 pm. Still intoxicated, Ravi attempted to rape her. After she raised an alarm, Ravi fled the scene,” a police officer said.

The woman returned and told Guna, who was back home by then, and her husband about the incident. Enraged, the father-son duo went to Ravi’s home.

As Ravi was not home, they picked a quarrel with his 44-year-old mother, following which they abused and physically assaulted her. On Sunday evening, the police arrested Ravi, and based on a complaint filed by Guna’s mother, booked him in an attempt to rape case at the All Women Police Station in Mayiladuthurai.

Ravi was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Meanwhile, based on Ravi’s mother’s complaint, a case was registered at Kuthalam Police Station against Guna and his father. The duo have not been arrested until the time of publication of this report. Further probe is on.

*Names changed

