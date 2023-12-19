Home States Tamil Nadu

Implement Cauvery surplus water scheme: PMK

Published: 19th December 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

PMK partymen led by Anbumani Ramadoss conducted a protest demanding implementation of Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme in Dharmapuri. | Express

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Demanding implementation of the Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme, thousands of  PMK cadres, led by party president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, staged a protest in front of the collectorate on Monday.

Pennagaram MLA GK Mani and Dharmapuri MLA SP  Venkateshwaran also took part in the demonstration. Speaking during the protest, Dr Anbumani said, “For the past 10 years, PMK has been advocating the need for the Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme.

Under this scheme, during the seasonal flooding in Cauvery, surplus water could be diverted to the lakes in Dharmapuri district. Around 3 tmcft of water is sufficient to replenish the ten dams, 83 lakes and 769 other minor tanks in Dharmapuri district.  Usually, over 50 to 100 tmcft of water is drained into the sea. By  diverting a small portion of this surplus water, over 18 lakh people in nine blocks in Dharmapuri district would be benefitted.”

He added that the scheme could also prevent the migration of people from Dharmapuri to other places. “Over 5 lakh natives of Dharmapuri are working in other districts and states. If water is diverted, groundwater would improve and people can seek employment within the district,” he said. Due to the protest,  traffic was disrupted on the Dharmapuri -Salem State highways. Dharmapuri SP  Stephen Jesupadham along with over 200 police personnel were on duty.

