Special teams on the hunt for leopard poachers in TN's Nilgiris

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: Two days after a leopard was found dead with its paws removed in the Kotagiri forest range, three special teams of the forest department are probing the incident. The animal was found dead in a snare and officials suspect poaching of nails. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) has also started a parallel investigation into the incident, in which Erode DFO along with Forest Elite Force team members from Coimbatore and Vaigai dam will be engaged.

According to sources, the three-year-old leopard was found dead in a snare at a private farm at Melthattapallam on Saturday. Though its paws were removed, its teeth were intact. A case was registered under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and three special teams headed by forest rangers from Kotagiri, Kil Kotagiri and Coonoor are carrying out investigation with people in the area.

Though sniffer dogs Tiger and Kali were pressed into service, they did not pick up any traces, sources said. “The two dogs searched in a more than half km area but did not trace any suspects. Apart from residents, we are also investigating people who have been involved in wildlife crime offences in the past,” said an official. Unlike other cases, the estate owner was not arrested in the case.

An investigating officer told TNIE, “The tea estate is spread over 700 acres and the land is owned by around six persons. We did not get prima facie evidence and that’s why we have not arrested land owners.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NILGIRIS: Two days after a leopard was found dead with its paws removed in the Kotagiri forest range, three special teams of the forest department are probing the incident. The animal was found dead in a snare and officials suspect poaching of nails. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) has also started a parallel investigation into the incident, in which Erode DFO along with Forest Elite Force team members from Coimbatore and Vaigai dam will be engaged. According to sources, the three-year-old leopard was found dead in a snare at a private farm at Melthattapallam on Saturday. Though its paws were removed, its teeth were intact. A case was registered under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and three special teams headed by forest rangers from Kotagiri, Kil Kotagiri and Coonoor are carrying out investigation with people in the area. Though sniffer dogs Tiger and Kali were pressed into service, they did not pick up any traces, sources said. “The two dogs searched in a more than half km area but did not trace any suspects. Apart from residents, we are also investigating people who have been involved in wildlife crime offences in the past,” said an official. Unlike other cases, the estate owner was not arrested in the case.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); An investigating officer told TNIE, “The tea estate is spread over 700 acres and the land is owned by around six persons. We did not get prima facie evidence and that’s why we have not arrested land owners.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp